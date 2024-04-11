Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Experts give 'buy' tag to chemical stock Fineotex Chemical. Should you buy?
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Fineotex Chemical share price is expected to touch ₹570 apiece level in the long-term, believe experts
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: After climbing to a new peak of ₹458.85 apiece on NSE in the last week of February 2024, Fineotex Chemical share price has remained an ideal sell-on-rise stock of the Indian stock market. However, some experts believe that the Ashish Kacholia-owned stock can give sharp upside movement once it comes out of the base building mode.
