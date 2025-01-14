Ace investor Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock, Fineotex Chemical share price witnessed a recovery on Tuesday, with its share price rallying over 3% and breaking a seven-day losing streak. Fineotex Chemical shares jumped as much as 3.14% to an intraday high of ₹289.05 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During its seven-day decline, Fineotex Chemical stock price had dropped by over 20%.

In the month of January 2025, Fineotex Chemical shares have fallen 16% and the stock has declined 27% in the past three months. In one year, Fineotex Chemical shares have fallen 17%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fineotex Chemical Shareholding Ace investor Ashish Kacholia and foreign portfolio investors (FPI) hold a significant stake in specialty chemicals maker Fineotex Chemical.

As per its September quarter shareholding pattern, Ashish Kacholia holds 31,35,568 shares of Fineotex Chemical, representing 2.74% equity stake in the company. Meanwhile, FPIs hold 30,85,049 shares or 5.70% stake in the company.

It is to be noted that the above shareholding is as on 30 September 2024, and the December quarter shareholding pattern of the company is awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Should you buy Fineotex Chemical shares? Fineotex Chemical share price is facing a hurdle at ₹300 while it has made a strong base at ₹260, analysts said.

“If it breaks above ₹300 on a closing basis, this chemical stock may show sharp upside movement and touch the ₹350 per share level in the near term. Hence, Fineotex Chemical shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at ₹260 for the near-term target of ₹350," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.

According to Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities, Fineotex Chemical shares look positive on the chart pattern. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Fresh investors can initiate momentum buying at the current market price, maintaining a strict stop loss below ₹268 for the near-term targets of ₹300 and ₹340 to ₹350 apiece," Ojha said.

At 11:40 AM, Fineotex Chemical shares were trading 2.75% higher at ₹287.95 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}