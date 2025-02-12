Mint Market

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Fineotex Chemical approves interim dividend of ₹0.40 per share while declaring Q3 results

Fineotex Chemical announced the issue of an interim dividend and its Oct-Dec quarter results on Wednesday, February 12. Shares of the chemical maker closed lower ahead of earnings announcement. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published12 Feb 2025, 11:52 PM IST
Fineotex Chemical announced its third quarter results and interim dividend issue on Wednesday, February 12.(Pixabay)

Fineotex Chemical Dividend: Ashish Kacholia's portfolio stock, Fineotex Chemical Limited, announced an interim dividend issue of 0.40 per share with a face value of 2 per equity share, for the financial year ended 2024-25, along with the October to December quarter results on Wednesday, February 12. 

According to the exchange filing, the company has fixed February 18, 2025, as the record date for the interim dividend issue, and the dividend is estimated to be paid on or before March 14, 2025.

“The Board has approved an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.40/- per equity share (face value 2 each) aggregating to Rs. 4.58 Crores. The record date to determine the names of members eligible for receipt of an interim dividend will be February 18, 2025 and the dividend will be paid on or before March 14, 2025,” said the company in the filing.

Fineotex Chemical Q3 Results

Fineotex Chemical's net profit for the October to December quarter dropped 15 per cent to 28 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 33 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, according to the consolidated financial statements. 

The firm's revenue from operations dropped 9 per cent to 126 crore in the third quarter, compared to 138 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

The company's standalone performance showed that the net profits for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 dropped nearly 12 per cent to 24 crore, compared to 28 crore in the same period a year ago. 

Fineotex Chemical Shareholding

Marquee investor Ashish Kacholia owns 31,35,568 or more than 31.35 lakh equity shares in Fineotex Chemical Limited, according to the shareholder data collected from the BSE website. These shares amount to a total holdings of 2.74 per cent of the chemicals maker.

Looking at the overall ownership of the firm, promoters and the promoter group own 62.86 per cent shareholding in the company, followed by 37.14 per cent public shareholding, as per the exchange data. 

Fineotex Chemical Share Price

Fineotex Chemical shares closed 0.64 per cent lower at 280.10 after Wednesday's market session, compared to 281.90 at the previous stock market session. The company announced its third-quarter results after Wednesday's market session.

Fineotex Chemical shares have given stock market investors 940 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 28.32 per cent in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are trading 18.26 per cent higher in 2025.

The speciality chemicals maker shares hit their 52-week high level at 458 on February 19, 2024, while the 52-week low was at 272.50 on February 12, 2025, according to data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation was at 3,209.25 crore as of Wednesday's market close.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 11:52 PM IST
