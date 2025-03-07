Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Fineotex Chemical share price rallied over 2% on Friday after a promoter bought additional shares in the specialty chemicals company. The ace investor Ashish Kacholia-portfolio stock, Fineotex Chemical shares gained as much as 2.6% to ₹244.45 apiece on the BSE.
Fineotex Chemical is a manufacturer of speciality chemicals and enzymes for various sectors including textile, leather, construction, water treatment, and more.
In a regulatory filing, the company informed that one of its promoters acquired 20,000 equity shares of the company through open market transactions.
Sanjay Tibrewala, a promoter of Fineotex Chemical, has purchased 20,000 equity shares of the company worth ₹41,31,600 through an open market transaction on March 6, 2025. Prior to the acquisition, Tibrewala held 34,34,900 Fineotex Chemical shares, representing 3% stake in the company.
After the recent transaction, Tibrewala’s shareholding has increased to 34,54,900 shares, representing 3.02% stake, as per the regulatory filing.
According to the Fineotex Chemical shareholding pattern as of December 2024, Promoter & Promoter Group held 7,20,25,027 equity shares, or 62.86% stake, in the company, while the rest 37.14% stake was owned by public shareholders.
Ace investor Ashish Kacholia holds 31,35,568 equity shares of Fineotex Chemical, representing 2.7% in the company at the end of December 2024 quarter. The total value of Kacholia’s investment is ₹74.8 crore.
Fineotex Chemical share price has fallen 16% in one month and has corrected 34% in the past six months. The small-cap stock has declined 39% in one year, but has delivered multibagger returns of 1,043% in the past five years.
At 12:05 PM, Fineotex Chemical shares were trading 0.65% higher at ₹239.75 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
