Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Fineotex Chemical shares edge higher after promoter’s stake raise. Do you own?

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Fineotex Chemical share price rallied over 2% on Friday after a promoter bought additional shares in the specialty chemicals company. The ace investor Ashish Kacholia-portfolio stock, Fineotex Chemical shares gained as much as 2.6% to ₹244.45 apiece on the BSE.

Fineotex Chemical is a manufacturer of speciality chemicals and enzymes for various sectors including textile, leather, construction, water treatment, and more.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that one of its promoters acquired 20,000 equity shares of the company through open market transactions.

Sanjay Tibrewala, a promoter of Fineotex Chemical, has purchased 20,000 equity shares of the company worth ₹41,31,600 through an open market transaction on March 6, 2025. Prior to the acquisition, Tibrewala held 34,34,900 Fineotex Chemical shares, representing 3% stake in the company.

After the recent transaction, Tibrewala’s shareholding has increased to 34,54,900 shares, representing 3.02% stake, as per the regulatory filing.

According to the Fineotex Chemical shareholding pattern as of December 2024, Promoter & Promoter Group held 7,20,25,027 equity shares, or 62.86% stake, in the company, while the rest 37.14% stake was owned by public shareholders.

Ashish Kacholia’s Stake in Fineotex Chemical Ace investor Ashish Kacholia holds 31,35,568 equity shares of Fineotex Chemical, representing 2.7% in the company at the end of December 2024 quarter. The total value of Kacholia’s investment is ₹74.8 crore.

Fineotex Chemical Stock Price Trend Fineotex Chemical share price has fallen 16% in one month and has corrected 34% in the past six months. The small-cap stock has declined 39% in one year, but has delivered multibagger returns of 1,043% in the past five years.

At 12:05 PM, Fineotex Chemical shares were trading 0.65% higher at ₹239.75 apiece on the BSE.