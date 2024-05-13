Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Fineotex Chemical shares jump 5% despite weak Indian stock market
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Fineotex Chemical share price today opened upside but soon touched an intraday low of ₹340.25 per share on NSE
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Despite the market's downturn on Monday, Fineotex Chemical shares demonstrated remarkable resilience, continuing to attract bullish attention. This stock, a part of Ashish Kacholia's portfolio, saw significant buying interest even amidst the participatory selling on Dalal Street. The share price initially opened on a positive note but soon dipped to an intraday low of ₹340.25 per share on NSE. However, it swiftly rebounded, reaching an intraday high of ₹363.80 per share, marking a more than 5 percent rise from Friday's close of ₹345.70 apiece. The chemical company's announcement of a potential acquisition further fueled buying interest in the stock.
