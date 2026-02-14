Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Forbes EMF-owned stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock: Shares of Fineotex Chemical are expected to remain in focus on Monday, 16 February 2026, after the Board approved the financial results for the October to December quarter on Friday, 13 February 2026, according to an exchange filing.

In the financial results announced on Friday, Fineotex Chemical reported an 8.23% growth in net profit to ₹30.12 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December 2025 from ₹27.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's total income from operations rose by 45.49% to ₹190.46 crore in the quarter under review from ₹130.91 crore in the same period last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit rose 15.5% from ₹26.08 crore in Q3FY25, while income from operations surged 30.96% from ₹145.43 crore.

The consolidated return on invested capital (ROIC) for Q3 FY26 is 26.82 %. The volume of the consolidated business for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 increased by around 39% on a Y-o-Y basis, the exchange filing said.

Key highlights of October-December quarter During the quarter, Fineotex finalised the acquisition of US-based speciality chemical manufacturer CrudeChem Technologies via its subsidiary.

“This strategic acquisition marks a transformative milestone in the Company’s journey toward global expansion and strengthens its technological capabilities and leadership in high-performance and sustainable chemical solutions,” the exchange filing read.

The CrudeChem Technologies Group is a US-based speciality chemical manufacturer of advanced chemical fluid additives and comprehensive oilfield chemicals solutions for the global oil and gas sector.

The company also received approximately ₹35.68 crores as subscription amount, following the conversion of 75% of the outstanding warrants. Of this conversion, the promoter has exercised 5,00,000 warrants for an aggregate amount of about ₹17.30 crores at the issue price of ₹346 per share.

How much stake does Ashish Kacholia hold? As of 17 January 2026, BSE shareholding data showed that the marquee stock market investor, Ashish Kacholia, owns 3,00,05,680 or more than 3 crore equity shares in Fineotex Chemical.

The 3,00,05,680 equity shares represent up to 2.59% stake held by a single shareholder in the speciality chemicals maker, as per the data.

Fineotex Chemical share price After Friday's market session, Fineotex Chemical (FCL) shares closed 0.67% higher at ₹24.09, compared to ₹23.93 at the previous stock market close, according to data published on the BSE website. The company announced its financial results following market closing hours on Friday.