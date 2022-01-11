As per the recent shareholding pattern of Kwality Pharmaceuticals released on the BSE, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia's stake in the multibagger stock has increased during the October-December 2021 period. Shares of Kwality Pharma have surged a whooping over 1,280% in a year's period, from trading around ₹60 level in January 2021 to currently hovering above ₹840 apiece.

Ashish Kacholia has raised his stake in the pharma company to 1.67% or 1,73,000 shares as of December 2021 as compared to 1.36% stake or 1,41,000 shares in the previous quarter of July-September period, BSE data showed.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a manufacturer of finished pharmaceutical formulations in a dosage form. It is a leading manufacturer & exporters of pharmaceutical formulations in liquid orals, powder, tablets, small volume injectables, ointments, among others.

Meanwhile, Kacholia has also increased his stake Xpro India in his portfolio during the December quarter. He holds 2.89% stake in the multibagger stock as of third quarter, up from 2.52% stake in the second quarter.

Xpro India Limited is part of Birla Group, a conglomerate comprising of many divisions. It is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company with a strong commitment to the polymer processing industry. Xpro India shares have gained more than 503% in six months period alone whereas the stock has surged over 16% in the last seven days.

Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks. The investor is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by the stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 27 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,779 crore, as per Trendlyne.

