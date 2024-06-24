Ashish Kacholia portfolio: KR Choksey sees 45% upside in Fineotex Chemical share price
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: KR Choksey has given a buy tag tag to the chemical stock with target price of ₹573 per share in the long term
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: The Fineotex Chemical share price has shown a promising trend, starting from a low of ₹325 to ₹330 in June 2024 and steadily climbing to around ₹392 per share. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with KR Choksey projecting a potential increase to ₹573 per share in the long-term, offering a significant 45 percent return to its shareholders.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started