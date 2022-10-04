Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd have been under sell-off heat for last one year. However, despite weakness for such long time, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. In post-Covid rally, this chemical stock rebounded strongly and gave sharp upside movement delivering whopping return to its shareholders. This Ashish Kacholia share has rallied around 650 per cent in last five years.

IOL Chemicals share price history

In last one month, this Ashish Kacholia share has remained range-bound logging near 1.50 per cent dip in this period. In last six months, this chemical stock has dipped around 15 per cent whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time, IOL Chemicals share price has shed to the tune of 25 per cent. In last one year, this chemical and pharmaceutical stock has tumbled from ₹585 to ₹362 apiece levels, logging near 40 per cent dip in this time. However, it is one of the multibagger stocks of Dalal Street as it has surged from ₹48.50 to ₹362.25 apiece levels in last 55 years, delivering around 650 per cent return to its shareholders. Likewise, in last 10 years, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio share has surged from ₹28.60 to ₹362.25 apiece levels, recording around 1150 per cent rise in this time.

Impact on investment

IOL Chemicals share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have shrink to ₹98,500 whereas in last six months, it would have turned to ₹85,000. In YTD time, an investors ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹75,000 today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹60,000 today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹7.50 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock 10 years ago, and had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹12.50 lakh today.

This multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. It ended with a market cap of ₹2,133 crore on Monday and its trade volume on NSE on Monday session was 551 only. However, its last 20 days average trade volume is 3,09,824.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

According to IOL Chemicals shareholding pattern for April to June 2022, Ashish Kacholia holds 11,53,566 shares or 1.97 per cent stake in this multibagger chemical stock.