Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger chemical stock rises 1150% in 10 years
- Ashish Kacholia holds 11,53,566 shares or 1.97 per cent stake in this multibagger chemical stock
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd have been under sell-off heat for last one year. However, despite weakness for such long time, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. In post-Covid rally, this chemical stock rebounded strongly and gave sharp upside movement delivering whopping return to its shareholders. This Ashish Kacholia share has rallied around 650 per cent in last five years.