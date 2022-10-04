Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger chemical stock rises 1150% in 10 years

IOL Chemicals share price history

In last one month, this Ashish Kacholia share has remained range-bound logging near 1.50 per cent dip in this period. In last six months, this chemical stock has dipped around 15 per cent whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time, IOL Chemicals share price has shed to the tune of 25 per cent. In last one year, this chemical and pharmaceutical stock has tumbled from ₹585 to ₹362 apiece levels, logging near 40 per cent dip in this time. However, it is one of the multibagger stocks of Dalal Street as it has surged from ₹48.50 to ₹362.25 apiece levels in last 55 years, delivering around 650 per cent return to its shareholders. Likewise, in last 10 years, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio share has surged from ₹28.60 to ₹362.25 apiece levels, recording around 1150 per cent rise in this time.