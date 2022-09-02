Shares of Fineotex Chemical rallied more than 4% on the BSE to hit record high of ₹331 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session. The specialty chemical stock has been in an upward moment this entire week as it has surged nearly 22% in the past five straight trading sessions.

Fineotex Chemical is a public listed multinational company producing Textile Chemicals and Auxiliaries since 1979 in India and Malaysia. The multibagger stock has leaped over 200% in a year's period. The specialty chemical stock has jumped more than 135% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Fineotex group is one of the leading manufacturers of chemicals for textiles, construction, water-treatment, fertilizer, leather and paint industry. Fineotex manufactures and provides entire range of products for Pretreatment Process, Dyeing Process, Printing Process and Finishing Process for the textile processing to customers across the globe.

Fineotex Group was established in 1979 by Surendra Tibrewala. FCL was incorporated as a public limited company in 2007. The company got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange in March 2011 and listed on the National Stock Exchange in January 2015.

For the first quarter ended June 2022 or Q1FY23, Fineotex Chemicals consolidated net profit rose 110% to ₹20 crore, whereas its revenue witnessed a growth of 115% at ₹136 crore from the same quarter last year.

Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia owns 21,42,534 equity shares or 1.93% stake in the specialty chemical manufacturer as of June 2022, BSE's shareholding pattern showed.

Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra, manufacturing and chemical stocks. The marquee investor, whose portfolio is widely tracked by the stock market participants, is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 38 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,919 crore, as per Trendlyne.