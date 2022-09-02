Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger specialty chemical stock hits record high, rallies 22% in 5 days2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 01:01 PM IST
- The multibagger specialty chemical stock has rallied over 200% in a year's period
Listen to this article
Shares of Fineotex Chemical rallied more than 4% on the BSE to hit record high of ₹331 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session. The specialty chemical stock has been in an upward moment this entire week as it has surged nearly 22% in the past five straight trading sessions.