Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger stock Balu Forge hits lifetime high after Q4 results 2024
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge share price has ascended to the tune of 185% in one year
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares have been on a remarkable uptrend in recent sessions, marking it as one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In just one year, Balu Forge share price has surged from ₹106 to ₹312.95 apiece on BSE, providing a substantial 185 percent return to its positional investors. This Ashish Kacholia stock still holds promise, with more potential for growth. Balu Forge share price today opened on a positive note, reaching an intraday high of ₹312.95 apiece on BSE, marking a significant 3 percent rise against Tuesday's close of ₹303.75 per share. As it climbed to this intraday high, Balu Forge's share price also reached a new lifetime peak, setting a record high for the fourth day in a row.
