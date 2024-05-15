Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares have been on a remarkable uptrend in recent sessions, marking it as one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In just one year, Balu Forge share price has surged from ₹106 to ₹312.95 apiece on BSE, providing a substantial 185 percent return to its positional investors. This Ashish Kacholia stock still holds promise, with more potential for growth. Balu Forge share price today opened on a positive note, reaching an intraday high of ₹312.95 apiece on BSE, marking a significant 3 percent rise against Tuesday's close of ₹303.75 per share. As it climbed to this intraday high, Balu Forge's share price also reached a new lifetime peak, setting a record high for the fourth day in a row. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balu Forge Q4 results 2024 The Ashish Kacholia portfolio company announced its Q4 results 2024 on Tuesday, revealing a robust financial performance. In this Q4FY24 results, Balu Forge reported a total income of ₹117.02 crore, a substantial increase from ₹83.68 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. This indicates a strong growth trajectory for the company. In FY 24, the company's total income stood at ₹398.70 crore, a significant rise from the previous financial year's total income of ₹281.86 crore, further reinforcing the company's financial strength.

In Q4FY24, Balu Forge reported a net profit of ₹20.72 crore, a significant increase from the ₹11.59 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year. This upward trend in profitability is consistent with the company's annual performance, with its net profit for FY24 reaching ₹67.14 crore, up from ₹31.99 crore in the previous financial year. These figures underscore the company's strong financial health and its potential for future growth.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding As per the shareholding pattern of Balu Forge Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's stake in the company has been steadily increasing, demonstrating his confidence in the stock's potential. He now holds 21,90,500 Valu Forge shares, which is a significant 2.04 percent of the company's total paid-up capital, a testament to his belief in the company's future growth.

