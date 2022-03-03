Shares of Faze Three hit the upper circuit level of 5% at ₹306 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early deals. The multibagger stock has rallied more than 370% in a year's period. From ₹64 level in early March 2021, the counter trades over ₹306 per share on the BSE currently.

Brokerage house ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on the Faze Three shares with a Buy rating and has a target price of ₹385, as it said that over the past five years, the impact of Faze Three's improved financial performance has been visible in upward momentum in the multibagger stock price, which has grown at around 19% CAGR over the period.

The company is currently operating at peak utilisation levels and has a healthy order book for the next two quarters. It has embarked on brownfield capex and outlined capex of ₹80 crore across product lines, categories like rugs, bathmats and top of the bed segments, highlighted the brokerage.

The aforesaid capex expected to generate incremental revenue worth ₹800-1000 crore. Further, the visible shift by large retailers of sourcing to India from China across the company’s product categories to create sustained demand, which, as per ICICI Securities, could act as key triggers for future price performance.

Faze Three is a Home Textile manufacturer and Automotive fabric manufacturers in India. The company is engaged in the manufacture and exports of home textiles, cotton handlooms, furnishings fabrics and made ups. For YTDFY22, the company's revenue grew by 60% year-on-year (YoY) largely driven by volume growth.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia holds 4.63% stake in the textile manufacturer as of October-December 2021 quarter.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

