Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger stock Fineotex Chemical to declare fundraise. Rallies 1000% in 5 years
Ashish Kacholia-backed Fineotex Chemical share price touched a lifetime high after the company announced a board meeting to consider fundraising
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Fineotex Chemical shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced in the last few years. This Ashish Kacholia-backed chemical stock has risen from around ₹33.75 to ₹400 apiece level on the NSE, delivering over 1,000 percent return to its positional investors in this time.
