HLE Glascoat Ltd is a small-cap company in the industrial sector with a market valuation of ₹4,894.43 crore. The company manufactures process equipment and offers solutions to the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. The company is a global leader in the production of glass-lined equipment and is a market leader in the fields of filtration and drying equipment. The company's Board of Directors has announced the record date for the purpose of sub-division (split) of equity shares from a face value of Rs. 10 per share to a face value of Rs. 2 per share.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is in continuation to our communication dated October 7, 2022 with respect to SubDivision of Equity Shares from the Face Value of Rs. 10 each to Face Value of Rs. 2 each fully paid up with effect from October 19, 2022. (Record Date). Please be informed that the Sub-Division of Equity Shares will take effect under the new ISIN i.e. INE461D01028. Kindly take the above information on records in terms of Regulation 30, Regulations 42 and any other applicable regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."

The shares of HLE Glascoat Ltd closed today at ₹3584.85 apiece, up by 0.72% from the previous close of ₹3559.25. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 3,389 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 2,378 shares. The stock price has risen from ₹9.10 as of 29th September 2006 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger of 39,361.54%. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹169.45 as of 27th October 2017 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 2,019.21%.

In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 50.06% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 38.02% so far in 2022. According to data available on BSE, prominent investor Ashish Kacholia owned 1.40%, or 1,91,602 shares, of the company during the quarter that ended in June 2022. A promoter shareholding of 70.32%, a FII shareholding of 4.73%, a DII shareholding of 0.87%, and a public shareholding of 24.09% have been reported for the company during Q1FY23.