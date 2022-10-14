Ashish Kacholia Portfolio: Multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 10:11 PM IST
HLE Glascoat Ltd is a small-cap company in the industrial sector with a market valuation of ₹4,894.43 crore. The company manufactures process equipment and offers solutions to the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. The company is a global leader in the production of glass-lined equipment and is a market leader in the fields of filtration and drying equipment. The company's Board of Directors has announced the record date for the purpose of sub-division (split) of equity shares from a face value of Rs. 10 per share to a face value of Rs. 2 per share.