Ashish Kacholia Portfolio: Multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is in continuation to our communication dated October 7, 2022 with respect to SubDivision of Equity Shares from the Face Value of Rs. 10 each to Face Value of Rs. 2 each fully paid up with effect from October 19, 2022. (Record Date). Please be informed that the Sub-Division of Equity Shares will take effect under the new ISIN i.e. INE461D01028. Kindly take the above information on records in terms of Regulation 30, Regulations 42 and any other applicable regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."