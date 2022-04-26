Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Kwality Pharmaceuticals shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. Quantum of return given by this Ashish Kacholia share in 2021 can be understood with the fact that despite bleeding near 50 per cent this year, this multibagger stock of the Indian market has managed to given stellar 600 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price history

This multibagger Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has been under consolidation phase for last 6 months. In YTD time and in last 6 months, this stock has given zero return to its shareholders as it lost around 50 per cent in las 6 months. However, in last one year, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has surged from near ₹68 per share levels to ₹480 apiece levels, logging around 600 per cent rise in this period.

The multibagger stock has been under retracement after hitting its life-time high of ₹1110.30 levels in October 2021.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Kwality Pharmaceuticals

As per shareholding pattern of Kwality Pharmaceuticals for January to March 2022 period, Ashish Kacholia holds 2,02,600 shares, which is 1.95 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.

In January to March 2022 quarter, ‘Big Whale’ has raised his stake in this multibagger stock from 1.67 per cent to 1.95 per cent. In October to December 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia was holding 1,73,000 Kwality Pharmaceuticals shares, which was 1.67 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. So, Ashish Kacholia bought 29,600 shares of the pharma company in the recently ended fourth quarter of FY22.