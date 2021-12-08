Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger stock poised for breakout, say experts

In year-to-date (YTD) time, Mastek share price has risen to the tune of near 132 per cent where as 50-stock Nifty-50 index has registered near 24.50 per cent rise in this period. So, this multibagger stock of Ashish Kacholia portfolio is one of the alpha stocks in 2021. However, stock market experts are still bullish on the IT counter and they are expecting sharp upside movement in the counter post-breakout above ₹3020 per share levels on closing basis. Experts went on to add that Mastek share price looks positive on chart pattern and it may go up to ₹3670 post-breakout.