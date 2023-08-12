Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent times. The small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹1,770 crore has declared its Q1 results 2023. In its first quarter results for the financial year, company's net profit surged from ₹7.66 crore to ₹10.31 crore, logging year-on-year rise to the tune of 34.50 per cent.

Ashish Kacholia's portfolio company's total income during April to June 2023 quarter surged to ₹69.77 crore, which stood at ₹59.54 crore in the corresponding period in previous financial year.

The small-cap multibagger stock reported total comprehensive income at ₹10.31 crore in April to June 2032 quarter, logging around 34.60 per cent rise against comprehensive income of ₹7.66 crore in Q1FY23.

Balu Forge share price history

As mentioned above, this Ashish Kacholia-backed stock has delivered multibagger returns to its positional investors in 2023. In last six months, this multibagger stock has appreciated from ₹85 to ₹184 apiece levels, delivering 115 per cent return to its positional shareholders in this time.

In YTD time, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has appreciated from ₹67 to ₹184 per share levels, logging over 175 per cent rise in YTD time.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

According to shareholding pattern of Balu Forge Industries Ltd for April to June 2023 quarter, Ashish Kacholia is one of the ace investors in this multibagger stock. ‘Big Whale’ of the Indian stock market owns 21,65,500 Balu Forge shares, which is 2.23 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

The BSE listed stock ended on Friday with a trade volume of 89,964, which is much lower than its last 20 days average trade volume of 2,48,222. Its 52-week high is ₹194 while is 52-week low is ₹52 apiece.