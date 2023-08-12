Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent times. The small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹1,770 crore has declared its Q1 results 2023. In its first quarter results for the financial year, company's net profit surged from ₹7.66 crore to ₹10.31 crore, logging year-on-year rise to the tune of 34.50 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}