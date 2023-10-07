Ashish Kacholia portfolio: As Q2 results 2023 is going to kick-start next week. Retail investors and Dalal Street observers would be busy scanning ace investors' portfolio as it would help them understand the direction in which smart money has flown in the previous quarter. It would also help them know the stocks on which those market magnates are bullish upon and the stock that needs profit booking. So, scanning an ace investor who has a habit of investing in small-cap stocks would be a worth exercise for retail investors in current stock market scenario.

For such retail investors who follow ace investors' portfolio, we have a piece of stock market news. There exists a multibagger Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock, which belongs to the small-cap category. This multibagger stock has delivered whopping return to its positional shareholders in post-Covid rebound. This stock has risen from around ₹498 to ₹3,850 apiece levels in this three and half year time, delivering to the tune of near 700 per cent return to its long term investors. As per the shareholding pattern of this small-cap company for April to June 2023, Ashish Kacholia holds 1.79 per cent stake in this company.

The small-cap multibagger stock we are talking about is Bharat Bijlee. This multibagger share is one of those shares, which has delivered whopping return to the bottom fishers in post-Covid rebound.

Bharat Bijlee share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has remained in base building mode. But, in last six months, this Ashish KAcholia portfolio stock has risen from around ₹2,680 to ₹3,850 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 45 per cent rise in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹2,400 to ₹3,850 apiece levels, delivering around 60 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this small-cap stock has almost doubled shareholders' moeny by delivering more than 97 per cent return to its investors.

Likewise, in last two years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹1,335 to ₹3,850 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 200 per cent return in this time. Similarly, in last three years, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has surged from around ₹685 to ₹3,850 per share levels, delivering around ₹450 per cent return to its shareholders.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Bharat Bijlee

As per the shareholding pattern of Bharat Bijlee Ltd for Q1FY24, ace investor is holding 1,01,350 company shares, which is 1.79 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Interestingly, Ashish Kacholia has remained steady in this multibagger stock in last five quarter. He had last changed his shareholding in this company by raising his stake from around 1.6 per cent to 1.79 per cent during April to June 2022 quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

