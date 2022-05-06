Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger stock surges 1100% in 2 years

Ashish Kacholia portfolio is closely scanned by retail investors as 'Big Whale' is known for investing in stocks that are reasonably priced and they tend to deliver staggering return over the time. Faze Three shares are glaring example of it. This multibagger stock has surged from around ₹27 to ₹358 apiece levels in last two years, delivering near 1100 per cent return to its shareholders in last two years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}