Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger stock surges 1100% in 2 years

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: In last one year, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹90 to ₹358 per share levels, logging around 260 per cent rise in this period
Ashish Kacholia portfolio is closely scanned by retail investors as 'Big Whale' is known for investing in stocks that are reasonably priced and they tend to deliver staggering return over the time. Faze Three shares are glaring example of it. This multibagger stock has surged from around ₹27 to ₹358 apiece levels in last two years, delivering near 1100 per cent return to its shareholders in last two years.
Ashish Kacholia portfolio share has been under profit-booking pressure for near one month. In last one month, this multibagger stock has shed near 7 per cent whereas in YTD time, it has surged from ₹289 to 358 apiece levels, logging near 15 per cent jump in 2022. In last one year, Faze Three share price has ascended from around ₹90 to ₹358 per share levels, logging around 260 per cent rise in this period.
Similarly, the multibagger stock has surged from ₹26.95 (close price on BSE on 8th may 2020) to ₹358.70 (its intraday high today on BSE) levels, logging near 1100 per cent jump in these near two years.
Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Faze Three
As per shareholding pattern of Faze Three for January to March 2022, Ashish Kacholia holds 11,33,856 company shares, which is near 4.66 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. Ashish Kacholia's name first appeared in shareholding pattern of the company for July to September 2021 period. Since then, he has been continuously raising stake in the company that reflects strong conviction of the ace investor in regard to this multibagger stock.