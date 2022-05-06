Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger stock surges 1100% in 2 years

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger stock surges 1100% in 2 years

Multibagger stock: As per shareholding pattern of Faze Three for January to March 2022, Ashish Kacholia holds 11,33,856 company shares, which is near 4.66 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Ashish Kacholia portfolio: In last one year, this multibagger stock has ascended from around 90 to 358 per share levels, logging around 260 per cent rise in this period

Ashish Kacholia portfolio is closely scanned by retail investors as 'Big Whale' is known for investing in stocks that are reasonably priced and they tend to deliver staggering return over the time. Faze Three shares are glaring example of it. This multibagger stock has surged from around 27 to 358 apiece levels in last two years, delivering near 1100 per cent return to its shareholders in last two years.

Faze Three share price history

Ashish Kacholia portfolio share has been under profit-booking pressure for near one month. In last one month, this multibagger stock has shed near 7 per cent whereas in YTD time, it has surged from 289 to 358 apiece levels, logging near 15 per cent jump in 2022. In last one year, Faze Three share price has ascended from around 90 to 358 per share levels, logging around 260 per cent rise in this period.

Similarly, the multibagger stock has surged from 26.95 (close price on BSE on 8th may 2020) to 358.70 (its intraday high today on BSE) levels, logging near 1100 per cent jump in these near two years.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Faze Three

As per shareholding pattern of Faze Three for January to March 2022, Ashish Kacholia holds 11,33,856 company shares, which is near 4.66 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. Ashish Kacholia's name first appeared in shareholding pattern of the company for July to September 2021 period. Since then, he has been continuously raising stake in the company that reflects strong conviction of the ace investor in regard to this multibagger stock.