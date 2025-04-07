Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Promoter raises stake amid bloodbath on Dalal Street

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock: A promoter of Balu Forge Industries witnessed an increase in his stake in the small-cap company following the allotment of preferential shares. The promoter stake increase comes amid a bloodbath in the Indian stock market, which has sent a majority of stocks sharply lower.

According to an exchange filing shared over the weekend, Jaikaran Jaspalsingh Chandock was allotted 13,25,000 preferential shares of Balu Forge, representing a 1.20% stake, which resulted in an increase in the number of shares held by Chandok to 25,10,150, bringing his overall stake in the company to 2.24%.

As of March 19, 2025, Chandok held 11,85,150 shares of Balu Forge or a 1.07% stake.

Ashish Kacholia stock Balu Forge Industries is also a part of ace investor Ashish Kacholia's portfolio, according to the shareholding pattern filed by the company.

Kacholia held 18,65,933 shares of the company as of March 19, 2025, representing a 1.68% stake. This was lower than 18,90,500 shares (1.73% stake) he owned as of the December 2024 quarter, signaling that the ace investor booked profit in the company during the quarter.

Balu Forge share price trend The stake sale comes amid strong returns offered by the company over recent years. According to the BSE data, Balu Forge shares have rallied 140% in the past one year and 484% in the past two years, delivering multibagger gains to investors.

Off late, the stock price performance has been impacted by high volatility in the Indian stock market amid fears of a global trade war and recession in the US.

In today's trade too, amid a carnage in the Indian stock market, Balu Forge Industries share price was trading 10% lower at ₹549.30, also its lower price band. The small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of ₹6,000 crore, touched an intra-day high of ₹564.80 in trade today.

