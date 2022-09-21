Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Quant Mutual Fund buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 8000% in 6 years1 min read . 01:08 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: Quant Mutual Fund has bought 1.78 lakh shares of this Ashish Kacholia's portfolio share
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Best Agrolife is one of the multibagger stocks of recent years in Indian stock market. The agriculture stock has surged to the tune of 8,000 per cent in last six years, which has probably attracted attention of market investors. In a bulk deal executed on 20th September 2022, Quant Mutual Fund has bought 1.78 lakh shares of the company paying ₹1,222.60 apiece. This means, the mutual fund has invested ₹21,76,22,800 or ₹21.76 crore in this agro company.
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Best Agrolife is one of the multibagger stocks of recent years in Indian stock market. The agriculture stock has surged to the tune of 8,000 per cent in last six years, which has probably attracted attention of market investors. In a bulk deal executed on 20th September 2022, Quant Mutual Fund has bought 1.78 lakh shares of the company paying ₹1,222.60 apiece. This means, the mutual fund has invested ₹21,76,22,800 or ₹21.76 crore in this agro company.
Best Agrolife is also the latest entrant in Ashish Kacholia portfolio as the ace investor recently bought 3.18 lakh shares paying ₹940.88 apiece.
Best Agrolife is also the latest entrant in Ashish Kacholia portfolio as the ace investor recently bought 3.18 lakh shares paying ₹940.88 apiece.
After this stock market newsbreak of Quant Mutual Fund buying stake in the multibagger stock, Best Agrolife share price today opened with big upside gap and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹1,307.50 apiece on NSE, logging around 4.60 per cent within few minutes of market opening on Wednesday. However, profit-booking triggered soon and the stock retraced from its intraday high to ₹1280 levels.
After this stock market newsbreak of Quant Mutual Fund buying stake in the multibagger stock, Best Agrolife share price today opened with big upside gap and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹1,307.50 apiece on NSE, logging around 4.60 per cent within few minutes of market opening on Wednesday. However, profit-booking triggered soon and the stock retraced from its intraday high to ₹1280 levels.
Best Agrolife share is one of the Ashish Kacholia portfolio stocks as the 'Big Whale' of Indian stock market recently bought fresh stake in the company. In a bulk deal executed on 30th August 2022, Ashish Kacholia bought 3.18 lakh Best Agrolife shares paying ₹940.88 apiece. This means, Ashish Kacholia invested ₹29,91,99,840 or ₹29.92 crore. This multibagger stock has delivered over 36 per cent return to Ashish Kacholia in near three weeks of investment.
Best Agrolife share is one of the Ashish Kacholia portfolio stocks as the 'Big Whale' of Indian stock market recently bought fresh stake in the company. In a bulk deal executed on 30th August 2022, Ashish Kacholia bought 3.18 lakh Best Agrolife shares paying ₹940.88 apiece. This means, Ashish Kacholia invested ₹29,91,99,840 or ₹29.92 crore. This multibagger stock has delivered over 36 per cent return to Ashish Kacholia in near three weeks of investment.
Not just Quant Mutual Fund or Ashish Kacholia, foreign portfolio investors have also invested in this multibagger stock. As per the shareholding pattern of Best Agrolife for April to June 2022 quarter, Nomura Singapore holds 3,48,550 shares or 1.47 per cent stake in Best Agrolife. Similarly, Resonance Opportunities Fund holds 20,94,406 shares or 8.86 per cent stake in the company.
Not just Quant Mutual Fund or Ashish Kacholia, foreign portfolio investors have also invested in this multibagger stock. As per the shareholding pattern of Best Agrolife for April to June 2022 quarter, Nomura Singapore holds 3,48,550 shares or 1.47 per cent stake in Best Agrolife. Similarly, Resonance Opportunities Fund holds 20,94,406 shares or 8.86 per cent stake in the company.
Best Agrolife share price has risen from around ₹15.75 apiece levels (close price on BSE on 29th April 2016) to ₹1,307.50 apiece levels today, ascending more than 8,000 per cent in these near 6 years. In last one year, this stock has shot up to the tune of 70 per cent whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time, this agriculture stock has risen around 25 per cent.
Best Agrolife share price has risen from around ₹15.75 apiece levels (close price on BSE on 29th April 2016) to ₹1,307.50 apiece levels today, ascending more than 8,000 per cent in these near 6 years. In last one year, this stock has shot up to the tune of 70 per cent whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time, this agriculture stock has risen around 25 per cent.