Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Best Agrolife is one of the multibagger stocks of recent years in Indian stock market. The agriculture stock has surged to the tune of 8,000 per cent in last six years, which has probably attracted attention of market investors. In a bulk deal executed on 20th September 2022, Quant Mutual Fund has bought 1.78 lakh shares of the company paying ₹1,222.60 apiece. This means, the mutual fund has invested ₹21,76,22,800 or ₹21.76 crore in this agro company.

