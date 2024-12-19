Fineotex Chemical, part of Ashish Kacholia's portfolio, is expected to grow in the short term despite a recent decline. Analysts predict a potential rise of 5% in the next three months.

A small-cap stock of ace investor Ashish Kacholia portfolio looks poised for a healthy double-digit growth in the short term, according to market experts.

Fineotex Chemical share price, which has been under pressure for the last three consecutive months, has come under the radar of analysts. Some of them expect the stock to rise almost 5 per cent in the next three months.

The small-cap stock declined 2 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday, December 19, amid weak market sentiment.

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock According to the company's shareholding pattern data on BSE, Ashish Kacholia held as many as 31,35,568 shares of the company, equivalent to 2.74 stake, by the end of the September quarter of the current financial year.

Among the institutional investors, Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd., with account Nippon India Small Cap Fund held 40,41,828 shares, or 3.53 per cent stake, in the company by the end of the September quarter.

Fineotex Chemical share price trend Fineotex Chemical share price has been under pressure this year. By December 18, the stock had lost 6 per cent in the current calendar year.

The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹458 on February 19 and a 52-week low of ₹305.20 on June 4 this year on the BSE.

On a monthly scale, it is down for the last three consecutive months. It is down over 3 per cent in December so far after a 6 per cent fall in November and an 8 per cent fall in October.

Experts expect a revival According to Ganesh Dongre, senior manager of technical research at brokerage firm Anand Rathi, Fineotexh Chemicals shares are looking strong on the daily and weekly charts.

"The chemical stock has made a trend reversal after bottoming out at ₹320 and looks set to touch ₹380 in the near term. Those with a little long view can hold the stock for a three-month target of ₹420. However, one must maintain strict stop loss while taking any position in this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock," said Dongre.

Some experts appear upbeat about the growth prospects of the company.

Prathamesh Masdekar, a research analyst at StoxBox, observed that Fineotex is pursuing a strategic path of diversification, expanding its product portfolio from speciality chemicals for textiles to other segments like hygiene and oil and gas.

This diversification and a focus on operational agility have improved the company's production efficiency and enabled swift responses to market demands.

Masdekar said that significant advancements in eco-friendly and sustainable product portfolios have reinforced the company’s market position and facilitated expansion into international textile hubs.

"Fineotex anticipates increased demand for speciality chemicals as industry activity strengthens and supply chains stabilize in the upcoming quarters. The company's construction activity at the new Ambernath plant is progressing well and is expected to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and serve a growing customer base. The new facility is anticipated to be operational in the coming year, significantly boosting production capacity," said Masdekar.

"The company strategically leverages emerging market opportunities, focusing strongly on quality and customer solutions. This enables the company’s position for sustained growth and profitability in the speciality chemicals sector," Masdekar said.

