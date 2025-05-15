Ashish Kacholia portfolio small-cap stock Zaggle Prepaid jumps over 25% in 4 days. Is there more steam left?

Small-cap stock Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, held by ace investor Ashish Kacholia, has surged over 25% in four sessions, showing resilience amid market volatility. On May 15, it rose nearly 10% in intraday trading on the BSE.

Nishant Kumar
Updated15 May 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Ashish Kacholia's portfolio stock, Zaggle Prepaid, jumped 10 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, May 15.
Ashish Kacholia's portfolio stock, Zaggle Prepaid, jumped 10 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, May 15.(Agencies)

A small-cap stock held by ace investor Ashish Kacholia has been making waves of late, jumping over 25 per cent in four sessions, defying stock market volatility. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services surged almost 10 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, May 15, looking set to extend gains to the fourth consecutive session, even as equity benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, trade volatile.

Zaggle Prepaid share price opened at 399.50 on Thursday against its previous close of 396.60 and jumped 9.7 per cent to an intraday high of 435. Around 12:10 PM, the small-cap stock traded 6.64 per cent higher at 422.95. Equity benchmark Sensex was flat at 81,353. At this market price, the stock has jumped 25 per cent in four days.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, a SaaS fintech company, on May 12, reported a 66.8 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to 32 crore, driven by strong revenue growth, which rose 50.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 411 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid share price trend

Zaggle Prepaid share price has clocked a healthy gain of over 45 per cent over the last year, hitting a 52-week high of 597 on December 17 and a 52-week low of 235 on June 4 last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock has jumped over 30 per cent in May so far against an 11 per cent fall in April.

Zaggle Prepaid shareholding pattern

According to shareholding pattern data available on BSE, ace investor Ashish Kacholia held 30,03,356 shares, or a 2.24 per cent stake in Zaggle Prepaid by the end of the March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY25).

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) cumulatively held 1,13,24,627 shares, or 8.44 per cent stake, in the company by the end of Q4.

Domestic mutual funds cumulatively held 1,07,54,539 shares, or 8.01 per cent, stake in the company.

Zaggle Prepaid stock: Is there more steam left?

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, pointed out Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services recently broke out of its 300–365 consolidation zone and is currently trading near 425.

Zaggle Prepaid stock technical chart

"While the structure remains bullish, the sharp four-session rally has made it slightly extended. A better entry opportunity may arise near the 365–375 zone. Key resistance lies at 475, with strong support around 340," said Patel.

Shitij Gandhi, Senior Research Analyst (Technicals), SMC Global Securities, underscored Zaggle Prepaid has witnessed a sharp rebound from recent lows, extending its upward momentum for the fourth consecutive session and decisively breaking past the key resistance level of 400.

Gandhi pointed out that the stock has reclaimed its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily charts after consolidating in the 315-380 range for more than three months. The combination of rising volumes and sustained price action indicates fresh bullish momentum.

"The immediate support for the stock now stands at 380, while the next resistance is expected around the 480 mark. Given the current buying momentum and follow-up demand, the uptrend is likely to persist in the coming sessions," said Gandhi.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

