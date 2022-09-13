Ashish Kacholio portfolio: Multibagger specialty chemical stock hits fresh all-time high2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 10:40 AM IST
- The multibagger specialty chemical stock has jumped over 226% in a year's period
Listen to this article
Shares of Fineotex Chemical rallied more than 8% on the BSE to hit record high of ₹408 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session. The specialty chemical stock has been in an upward moment since the past few session and has surged over 48% in the past month.