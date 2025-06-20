Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Aeroflex Industries rises over 20% in three straight sessions

Aeroflex Industries share price: Small-cap stock Aeroflex Industries, also part of ace investor Ashish Kacholia's portfolio, has been on a steady rise over the past three trading sessions, adding over 22% during this period. The action in Aeroflex Industries shares has been driven by high volumes and a strong technical setup.

On the National Stock Exchange, the trading volume in the stock was at 7.52 crore. This was much higher than the average volume in lakhs that the stock generally witnesses. On the BSE today, the total traded quantity for Aeroflex Industries was 752.73 lakh shares as against the two-week average of 6.97 lakh shares.

The stock is also among Ashish Kacholia's portfolio holdings, wherein he has a 1.92% stake as of the March 2025 data.

Aeroflex Industries share price trend Aeroflex Industries stock ended 6% higher on the NSE today, June 20, at ₹206.57 apiece. For the year, Ashish Kacholia-owned small-cap stock is up 34%.

However, it has seen a volatile trend on a monthly basis. Aeroflex Industries stock, though up 25% in June, had lost 6% in May after a 3% rise in April. Before that, the scrip had declined marginally by 0.92% in March but a whopping 29% in February. In the first month of the year, the stock climbed 20%.

Aeroflex Industries: Earnings Snapshot The company posted a decent performance for the March 2025 quarter, recording a 16% year-on-year (YoY) growth in total income to ₹92 crore while its profit for the period grew 12% YoY to ₹11 crore.

On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 21% to ₹19 crore, with EBITDA margin at 20.71%.

For the full financial year, the company posted an 18% YoY growth in income and a 26% rise in profit to ₹379 crore and ₹53 crore, respectively.