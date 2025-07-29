Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Aeroflex Industries shares slide 10% after weak Q1 results; stock now 32% off highs

Shares of Aeroflex Industries plunged sharply on Tuesday, July 29, after the company reported disappointing financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). The Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock tanked nearly 10 percent in intra-day trade, reflecting investor concerns over declining profitability and muted top-line performance.

For the June quarter, net profit fell 42.22 percent year-on-year to ₹7.17 crore, compared to ₹12.41 crore posted during the same quarter last year. On the revenue front, sales dropped 6.04 percent to ₹84.33 crore, down from ₹89.75 crore in Q1FY25. The sharp contraction in profitability comes despite Aeroflex’s strong export-focused business model and global client base.

Aeroflex Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of flexible flow solutions, including stainless steel hoses and assemblies, and serves multiple sectors such as oil & gas, chemicals, and automotive industries. The company is known for its high-quality products that cater to both domestic and international markets, with a significant share of revenues coming from exports.

Market Reaction: Stock Tanks, Trails 52-Week High by 32% Following the underwhelming quarterly performance, Aeroflex Industries’ stock crashed 9.8 percent to hit its intra-day low of ₹185.25. This marks a steep 32 percent decline from its 52-week high of ₹271.60, which was recorded in February 2025. The stock had earlier touched a 52-week low of ₹145.05 in April 2025.

The stock performance in recent months has been highly volatile. In July so far, the scrip has fallen 4 percent, following an 18 percent gain in June and a 10 percent rise in May. However, it had seen three consecutive months of losses earlier this year, declining 1.3 percent in April, 4 percent in March, and a sharp 27 percent in February. January 2025, in contrast, had been a positive month with a 10 percent gain.

Despite the recent correction, the stock has delivered modest returns over a one-year period, rising nearly 4 percent.

Ace Investor Ashish Kacholia Ups Stake Interestingly, ace investor Ashish Kacholia increased his stake in the company during the June quarter. His holding rose to 1.99 percent, or 2,578,928 shares, up from 1.92 percent (2,478,928 shares) in the March 2025 quarter. Kacholia’s continued interest in the stock, despite recent volatility, may indicate long-term confidence in the company’s fundamentals and business model.