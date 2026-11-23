Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock: Shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics Limited ended lower on Monday, November 23, extending its losing streak over the past few days. The Gujarat-based plastics manufacturer aims to have a strong presence across consumer, healthcare and industrial segments.

Its capacity expansion plan and foray into semiconductor supplies will boost growth, according SBI Securities which sees up to 15% potential in the stock. The small cap stock has surged nearly 36% in 2026 so far.

Shaily Engineering Plastics share price outlook From industrial, healthcare to consumer sectors, Shaily Engineering Plastics manufactures and supplies goods to some of the biggest names across various industries.

Ownership of patented technology for fixed dose and auto-injector pens used for GLP-1 agonists, capacity expansion plan, presence across consumer healthcare and industrial segments, foray into semiconductor supplies are likely to be the key drivers of growth for the company, according to SBI Securities.

Shaily Engineering Plastics share price target SBI Securities gave a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹3,589 per share. “At CMP of Rs. 3,121, the stock trades at FY27E/FY28E Bloomberg consensus P/E multiple of 58.2x/39.7x respectively.”

Shaily Engineering share price trend The stock closed 2.73% lower at ₹3034.65 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹13,958.34 crore on Monday, November 23. The stock value has surged 3.52% in one month, 12.83% in six months, 36% in 2026 so far (Year To Date), and 22.37% in one year.

The stock touched its 52-week high level of ₹3,615.0 per share on August 11, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low level of ₹1,660.00 per share on March 2, 2026.