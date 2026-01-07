Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Balu Forge crashed 10% after a spurt in volume

Ashish Kacholio portfolio stock: Balu Forge share price crashed as much as 11% to ₹521 in Wednesday's trading session due to heavy selling pressure, extending its fall to the sixth straight trading session. Trading volumes on the counter were above average.

According to data available on NSE, around 50.66 lakh shares changed hands, generating a turnover of approximately ₹248.59 crore. Meanwhile, on BSE, 10.20 lakh shares had changed hands as of 3.10 pm as against the two-week average of 18,000 shares.

There were no recent fundamental triggers behind the fall in Ahsish Kacholia-owned stock today.

Balu Forge recent business developments In December 2025, Balu Forge announced the commencement of operations at its greenfield facility in Belgaum, Karnataka, with the launch of a fully indigenously developed empty shell production line—marking a key milestone for India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.

One of the country’s first entirely home-grown systems of its kind, the new line has an annual capacity of 360,000 large-calibre ammunition shells. It features advanced forging and machining technologies for defence-grade projectiles and is aimed at enhancing the company’s capability to supply high-precision components for critical military applications.

Initially, the facility will manufacture 155 mm shells, while also being configured to produce other variants such as 120 mm, 105 mm and 81 mm, according to the filing. Nearly fully automated and powered by FANUC Robotics, the forging line functions as a completely unmanned system with a cycle time of 55 seconds. Developed in-house with inputs from 18 machinery manufacturers, the project aligns with Balu Forge’s broader plan to expand its precision engineering capabilities at the Belgaum campus.

“This advanced empty shell production line opens a new category for us, reflecting our outlook to diversify our capability in the large calibre ammunition projectile category, servicing not only 155 mm empty shells but also 120 mm, 105 mm, 81 mm, etc., amongst others. It is an important milestone for us, as our 100% indigenously developed production line is driven by advanced automation technology,” said Trimaan Chandock, Executive Director at Balu Forge.

Ashish Kacholia's stake in Balu Forge According to the shareholding pattern available on BSE, ace investor Ashish Kacholia currently holds a 1.64% stake, aggregating to 18,65,933 shares in Balu Forge, as of September 2025.

Kacholia has lowered his stake from over 2% held as of June 2024.

Balu Forge's share price trend Balu Forge shares have remained under pressure in the near term. The stock has shed 13.48% in the past five sessions and 12% in a month.

Zooming out a little more, the stock has descended 24% in the last six months and 31% in one year.

Balu Forge shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹784 on June 12, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹429 on March 3, 2025.