Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Balu Forge hits 52-week high. Rallies 200% in YTD2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger stock has surged from ₹56 to ₹201 apiece levels in last one year
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge share price has been under the grip of stock market bulls since early morning deals. This multibagger stock has delivered to the tune of 200 per cent return to its positional shareholders but it seems that the stock still has some steam left in it. Balu Forge share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹201 apiece on BSE, which turned out to be its new 52-week high during Tuesday deals. However, Ashish KAcholia stock witnessed profit booking at 52-week peak and came below ₹200 within an hour of touching this new 52-week peak.
