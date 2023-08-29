Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge share price has been under the grip of stock market bulls since early morning deals. This multibagger stock has delivered to the tune of 200 per cent return to its positional shareholders but it seems that the stock still has some steam left in it. Balu Forge share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹201 apiece on BSE, which turned out to be its new 52-week high during Tuesday deals. However, Ashish KAcholia stock witnessed profit booking at 52-week peak and came below ₹200 within an hour of touching this new 52-week peak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The small-cap multibagger stock with a market cap of ₹1,932 crore has informed Indian stock market bourses about the fund raise citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we, wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 4™ September, 2023 through Video Conferencing (“VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means (“OAVM"), to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of convertible securities to the Promoter and Promoter Group Category of Investor, including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company."

Balu Forge share price history In last one month, this small-cap Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has delivered over 15 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last six months, it has delivered over 130 per cent return to its long term positional investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹66 apiece to ₹201 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 200 per cent return to its shareholders, In last one year, this Ashish Kacholia share has risen from near ₹56 to ₹201 apiece levels, delivering over 250 per cent return to its investors.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding According to shareholding pattern of Balu Forge Ltd for April to June 2023 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 21,65,500 shares of this multibagger stock, which is 2.23 per cent of the total paid up capital of the company.