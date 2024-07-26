Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Balu Forge hits record high ahead of Q1 results 2024

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: The board of directors of Balu Forge Industries Ltd has fixed 30th July 2024 for the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The agenda of this AGM is to consider and approve the company's unaudited standalone financial results for Q1FY25. Apart from Q1 results 2024, the AGM will also discuss and approve the proposal for the final dividend for FY24.

However, before the announcement of Q1FY25 results and final dividend for FY24, Balu Forge shares witnessed strong buying on Friday. Balu Forge share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹413 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹448.90 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. While climbing to this intraday high, Balu Forge shares touched a new lifetime high.

Balu Forge Q1 results 2024 details Informing the Indian stock market exchanges about the AGM date, Balu Forge Industries said, “This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th July 2024, to consider, inter alia other matters: 1] To consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024; 2] To recommend final dividend for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.”

Balu Forge share price history After ushering in 2024, Balu Forge shares remained in base-building mode till mid of March. However, it bottomed out at around ₹165 apiece. After this, the Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has remained an ideal buy-on-dips stock. Comparing the bottom price in mid-March with the new lifetime high of ₹448.90, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen 175 percent against the bottom price of ₹165 apiece made in mid-March 2024. So, this Ashish Kacholia stock is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market delivered in FY25.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Balu Forge According to Balu Forge Industries Ltd's shareholding pattern for Q1FY25, Ashish Kacholia owns 21,90,500 Balu Forge shares, which is 2.09 percent of the company's total paid-up capital.