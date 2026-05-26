Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Balu Forge jumps 8% after announcement to foray in aerospace business

Balu Forge share price surged nearly 8% on Tuesday, 26 May, after the company announced a major milestone by securing its first aerospace-sector order.

In a regulatory filing, the company described the development as a significant strategic breakthrough, marking its entry into the highly critical and technically demanding aerospace industry. Balu Forge said it has received its maiden commercial purchase order from Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc for the supply of precision-engineered aerospace components.

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The company further disclosed that the advance payment for the project was received on 25 May 2026, underscoring the swift execution and commitment from both parties. Upon receipt of the advance, Balu Forge has formally commenced the development and manufacturing phase of the aerospace project, paving the way for its expansion into a high-value, technologically advanced segment.

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Commenting on the development, the management of Balu Forge Industries said securing its first aerospace order from US-based Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. The company stated that the order reflects its engineering expertise, commitment to quality, and advanced manufacturing capabilities developed over the years.

The management added that the receipt of the tooling advance has formally triggered the execution phase of the project and aligns with Balu Forge's long-term strategy of diversifying its product portfolio and expanding into high-margin, technology-intensive sectors.

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The company said it remains focused on delivering the order to the highest precision standards and aims to build a long-term relationship with Alpha Aircraft Systems while exploring additional opportunities within the global aerospace supply chain.

According to BSE shareholding data for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, ace investor Ashish Kacholia held a 1.64% stake in Balu Forge Industries, equivalent to 18.91 lakh shares.

Balu Forge share price today Balu Forge share price today opened at ₹475.05 per share on the BSE, touched an intraday high of ₹506.40 per share, and an intraday low of ₹473.85 per share.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock is witnessing strong momentum, with prices surging by more than 7% on heavy trading volumes. The overall price structure remains constructive, marked by a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows, which indicates a sustained uptrend.

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He added that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has generated a fresh bullish crossover, further reinforcing the positive near-term outlook. According to Bhosale, the next key resistance is placed around ₹550, a level that coincides with both the stock's 200-day simple moving average (200-DSMA) and a previous swing high. On the downside, the recent swing low near ₹460 is expected to provide immediate support.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.