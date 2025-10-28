Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock declares 1:2 stock split, 4:1 bonus shares. Record date, other details

Ashish Kacholia's portfolio stock Fineotex Chemical⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ on October 27, announced the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for stock split and bonus shares.

Fineotex Chemical share price was trading 0.65 per cent up on Tuesday. The stock opened at ₹255.96 per share in the early morning session on October 28, compared to its previous close of ₹254.01. The chemical stock has proven to be a multibagger stock by doubling shareholders' wealth by surging over 751 per cent in five years.

Fineotex Chemical stock split and bonus share details In an exchange filing, Fineotex Chemical said that the board has fixed Friday, October 31, as the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for the stock split and bonus shares.

The allotment date of bonus shares has been fixed on Monday, November 03, 2025.

“We further wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Friday, October 31, 2025 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares and issuance of bonus equity shares of the Company. The deemed date of allotment of bonus equity shares shall be Monday, November 03, 2025,” the company said in the filing.

The company announced that shareholders had approved splitting one equity share with a face value of ₹2 into two fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each. Additionally, the board sanctioned the issuance of four bonus shares for every one share held post-subdivision.

“Sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each, fully paid-up, into 2 (Two) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One) each, fully paid-up; and Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1 i.e., 4 (Four) bonus equity share of face value Rs. 1/- (Rupees One) each for every 1 (One) equity share of face value Rs. 1/- (Rupees One) each, fully paid up,” it added.

Fineotex said that the move aligns with its aim to boost liquidity, increase retail investor participation, and reward shareholders for their ongoing support.