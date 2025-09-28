Subscribe

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock declares 4:1 bonus shares, 1:2 stock split, 80% dividend; do you own?

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated28 Sep 2025, 07:52 PM IST
Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock declares bonus issue, stock split, 80% dividend
Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock declares bonus issue, stock split, 80% dividend(Pixabay)

Ashish Kacholia's portfolio stock, Fineotex Chemical, declared that the company's board of directors has decided to announce bonus shares, a stock split, and an 80% dividend issue, according to an exchange filing on Saturday, 27 September 2025.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
