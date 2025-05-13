Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock declares date to announce Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Fineotex Chemical shares gained over 2% on Tuesday despite muted trading volumes. Fineotex Chemical share price gained as much as 2.7% to ₹254.90 apiece on the BSE.

Fineotex Chemical has announced the date to declare its earnings for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-2025. The company has announced the date of the meeting of its board of directors to consider and approve the Q4 results as well as earnings for the full financial year 2024-2025.

Fineotex Chemical Q4 results will be declared on May 20. Along with Fineotex Chemical Q4 results 2025, the company’s board will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend.

“...we would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 20th May, 2025 inter-alia to Consider and approve; 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend, if any,” Fineotex Chemical said in a regulatory filing on May 12.

Meanwhile, the trading window of Fineotex Chemical shares for designated persons will remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Q4 results.

“Furtherance to our letter dated March 28, 2025, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company remains closed and will be re-open after completion of 48 hours of declaration of aforesaid financial results,” the company said.

Ashish Kacholia’s Stake in Fineotex Chemical Ashish Kacholia holds a significant stake in Fineotex Chemical. As per the shareholding pattern of the company as on March 2025, Ashish Kacholia holds 31,35,568 Fineotex Chemical shares, representing 2.74% stake in the company.

Kacholia’s shareholding in Fineotex Chemical at the end of March 2025 remained the same as at the end of December 2024.

Fineotex Chemical Share Price Performance Fineotex Chemical share price has gained 10% over the past month, showing signs of a short-term rebound. However, the small-cap stock remains under pressure on a broader timeline, having declined 27% year-to-date (YTD) and over 30% in the past one year.

Despite recent underperformance, Fineotex Chemical share price has delivered stellar long-term returns. Over a five-year period, Fineotex Chemical shares have surged 875%, marking it as a multibagger for long-term investors.

At 10:45 AM, Fineotex Chemical share price was trading 2.48% higher at ₹254.35 apiece on the BSE.