Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock declares Q4 results, dividend for FY25. Details here

Fineotex Chemical, the ace investor Ashish Kacholia-portfolio company, has declared its Q4 results. The company has reported a drop in its revenue and net profit.

Fineotex Chemical reported a consolidated net profit of ₹19.97 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, recording a decline of 33.68% from ₹30.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY25 decreased 21.72% to ₹119.78 crore from ₹153.02 crore, year-on-year.

In the full financial year ending in March 2025, the company’s net profit decreased 9.68% to ₹108.21 crore from ₹119.81 crore in the year ending in March 2024. Revenue from operations in FY25 fell 6.26% to ₹533.33 crore from ₹568.97 crore in FY24.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA (excluding other income) stood at ₹127.23 crore, while EBITDA Margin was at 23.85% in FY25, the company said.

“We ended FY25 on a stable footing, with steady performance in the textile chemicals segment and strong growth in newly diversified businesses. Despite a nuanced demand environment, our strategic direction remains clear, and we continue to execute with resilience and a long-term growth mindset,” said Sanjay Tibrewala, Executive Director, Fineotex Chemical.

During the quarter, the textile chemicals segment remained stable, with sustained demand across key geographies. The company added 30 new customers during the fourth quarter, and also developed 15 new products.

“While the FMCG, Cleaning & Hygiene segment witnessed a temporary softness in volumes, the underlying demand fundamentals remain intact, and we anticipate a pickup in the coming quarters,” Tibrewala said.

New business verticals — Water Treatment and Oil & Gas — delivered strong performance, with a substantial increase in both volumes and value contribution backed by a robust and growing order pipeline, he added.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the export environment. The India–UK Free Trade Agreement, is expected to improve market access, reduce trade barriers, and enhance our competitiveness in the UK and Europe, particularly for textile and specialty chemicals,” Tibrewala said.

The company’s greenfield expansion is progressing as planned and will add 15,000 MTPA of capacity, increasing its total installed capacity to 1,20,000 MTPA expected to commence operations in Q2 FY26.

Fineotex Chemical Dividend The board of directors of Fineotex Chemical also approved a final dividend of ₹0.40 per equity share (20% of face value of ₹2 each) which amounts to over ₹4.58 crore, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The company had paid an interim dividend of ₹0.40 per share during FY25 and therefore the total dividend would be ₹0.80 (40% of Face Value) per share for FY 2024-25 amounting to over ₹9.16 crore.

Fineotex Chemical Shareholding Ace inventor Ashish Kacholia maintained his nearly 3% stake in Fineotex Chemical during the quarter ended March 2025. As per the shareholding pattern of the company as of 31 March 2025, Ashish Kacholia held 31,35,568 Fineotex Chemical shares, representing 2.74% stake in the company.

Fineotex Chemical Share Price Performance Fineotex Chemical share price share price plunged more than 11% on Wednesday after the specialty performance chemical making company reported its Q4 results. The Ashish Kacholia-portfolio stock, Fineotex Chemical shares fell as much as 11.01% to ₹229.00 apiece on the BSE.

Fineotex Chemical shares have fallen over 10% in three months, and the stock is down 32% on a YTD basis. Over the past one year, Fineotex Chemical shares have dropped 34%, while the Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has delivered multibagger returns of 873% in five years.

At 2:55 PM, Fineotex Chemical share price was trading 9.69% lower at ₹232.40 apiece on the BSE.