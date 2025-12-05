Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Fineotex Chemical jumps 8%; here's why

Fineotex Chemical share price jumped by 8% during Friday's trading session following the announcement of a significant strategic acquisition in the United States through its subsidiary, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s quest for global growth and technological supremacy in high-performance and sustainable chemical solutions.

According to the company's filing, the CrudeChem Technologies Group is a well-established specialty chemical manufacturer based in the US, known for its advanced chemical fluid additives and a full range of chemical solutions for the oil and gas industry worldwide.

With over a decade of demonstrated success, the company has built strong trust with customers and formed long-term partnerships with many of the largest energy producers and oilfield service companies around the globe, said the company in an exchange filing.

"This acquisition marks a defining remarkable moment in Fineotex global growth journey to build a $ 200 million oil field chemical business within the coming years. The US company’s outstanding technological capabilities, strong customer relationships, and commitment to sustainable performance perfectly complement our long-term vision.

Together, we are creating a powerful global platform that will deliver world-class specialty solutions and set new standards of innovation and environmental responsibility in the oil and gas industry. Fineotex will hold a controlling stake and plans to gradually increase its investment and ownership over the coming years,” said Sanjay Tibrewala, Executive Director, Fineotex Chemical Ltd.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Fineotex Chemical As of the latest publicly available data (November 2025) on BSE, Ashish Kacholia holds 2.62% or 3,00,05,680 shares in Fineotex Chemical.

Veteran investor Ashish Kacholia reduced his stakes in a few portfolio companies during the September 2025 quarter, indicating a selective approach to profit-taking following several years of strong performance in some of his investments. Kacholia now holds 48 publicly traded stocks valued at over ₹2,739 crore, as per reports.

In the recent quarter, he slightly decreased his investments in Dhabriya Polywood, Fineotex Chemical, Xpro India, and Brand Concepts, as part of a larger strategy to realign his diversified portfolio that includes manufacturing, infrastructure, and specialty chemical sectors, according to multiple reports.

Fineotex Chemical share price Fineotex Chemical share price today closed 6.17% higher at ₹25.46 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹25.90 per share and an intraday low of ₹24.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock posted a sharp upmove of over 6%, bouncing from a well-respected support zone that has held firm for the past four months. Prices have now crossed above major moving averages, indicating renewed strength and potential continuation of momentum in the near term.

“The zone of ₹24–23 remains a crucial support, while ₹28–29 acts as the immediate retracement resistance,” said Bhosale.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, explained that Fineotex Chemical share price has been stuck in a tight 28.92 to 22.49 band for weeks, and the falling 10, 20, and 50-week EMAs confirm a firm bearish structure across timeframes. Momentum stays weak, and the lack of institutional participation is clear as volumes continue to thin out. This keeps the range vulnerable, with a close below 22.49 likely to trigger a fresh breakdown.

“The immediate downside opens toward 19.1, where the next support shelf sits. Until buyers show up with meaningful volume, risk stays tilted lower and rallies look limited. The trend will only stabilize if the stock starts reclaiming short term averages,” said Jain.

