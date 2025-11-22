Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Fineotex Chemical to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Small-cap company Fineotex Chemical Limited has announced the allotment of 1.37 crore equity shares at ₹34.60 per share after investors converted their warrants, the company announced in a regulatory filing on Friday. The allotment was approved at its board meeting held on the same day.

This move, conducted on a preferential basis, increases the company’s issued and paid-up capital to Rs. 115.95 crore.

According to BSE data, ace-investor Ashish Kacholia is a shareholder in Fineotex Chemical.

He holds 3,00,05,680 shares in the company, which manufactures chemicals for the textiles, water treatment, home care, and oil and drilling fluids industries. Fineotex was listed on the stock exchanges in 2011.

Details about the allotment These shares were issued because 13.75 lakh warrants, previously given to promoters and other investors, were converted into equity shares. The investors have paid the remaining 75% amount required for the conversion, bringing the total amount to ₹35.68 crore.

In accordance with the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, the number of shares and their value were adjusted to reflect the recent stock split and bonus issue approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting held in October 2025.

The new shares will have the same rights and status as the company’s existing shares, the company said in the filing.

Details about the stock split and bonus issue In October, Fineotex Chemical received shareholders’ approval for a stock split and a bonus share issue.

In September, the board of directors had proposed a stock, in which one equity share of ₹2 each will be divided into two equity shares of ₹1 each.

They also backed the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 4:1, meaning that four fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each would be issued for every one share of ₹1held after the stock split.

Fineotex Chemical stock movement The company's stock was last trading at ₹24.57 per share, down 1.9% from its previous closing price and approximately 1.5% lower over the past five days.

On Friday, the share had initially slipped around 2.5% to ₹24.60 on the announcement date, before recovering part of its losses later in the session.