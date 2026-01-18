Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Fineotex Chemical to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock: Fineotex Chemical share price will be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 19 January 2026, after the board of directors considered and approved allotment of 50 lakh equity shares on conversion of share warrants, according to an exchange filing.

Fineotex Chemical's board disclosed that the company has approved the allotment of 50 lakh equity shares with a face value of Re 1 apiece, at an issue price of ₹38.74 per share upon conversion of share warrants.

In the NSE filing, the chemicals maker said that the preferential allotment is consequent upon the conversion of 5,00,000 warrants, which were earlier issued at a price of ₹387.40 apiece.

“We wish to inform you that the Fund Raising Committee of the Board of Director of the company, in their meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, 17 January 2026, inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of 50,00,000 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of ₹38.74 each,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

“Consequent upon the conversion of 5,00,000 warrants issued at an issue price of ₹387.40 each, to the persons/entities belonging to ‘non-promoter category’, on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to ₹14,52,75,000 at the rate of ₹290.55,” the company said.

After the allotment, the company's paid-up capital will increase to ₹116.45 crore, comprising 116,45,00,900 equity shares with the face value of Re 1 apiece.

How much stake does Ashish Kacholia own? As of 21 November 2025, NSE shareholding data showed that the marquee stock market investor, Ashish Kacholia, owns 3,00,05,680 or more than 3 crore equity shares in Fineotex Chemical.

The 3,00,05,680 equity shares represent up to 2.59% stake held by a single shareholder in the speciality chemicals maker, according to the official data.

Fineotex Chemical share price trend Fineotex Chemical (FCL) shares closed 0.84% higher at ₹22.93 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹22.74 at the previous stock market close, according to the data collected from the NSE website. The company announced its warrants allotment update on Saturday, 17 January 2026.

Shares of Fineotex Chemical have delivered stock market investors more than 268% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the company's stock has lost over 5.21% in the last three years, and 27.51% in the last one-year period, NSE data shows.

The data also showed that Fineotex Chemical shares have dropped 5.87% in the last one-month period, and are trading 1.29% lower in the last five trading sessions on the Indian stock market.

The speciality chemicals maker's shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹35.79 on 3 November 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹20.70 on 7 April 2025, according to the NSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹2,627.21 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 16 January 2026.

