Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Patience is one of the biggest virtues for a stock market investor, if he or she wants to make money out of it. NIIT stocks are the latest example of it. The IT education stock has delivered 145% return to its shareholders in the last one year — rising from ₹120.20 per equity share mark to ₹298 per stock levels. The stock is one of the Ashish Kacholia portfolio shares and it has been under selloff pressure for the last one month due to profit-booking. However, market experts are expecting more gains in the counter and seeing this dip as an opportunity to buy.

Speaking on this Ashish Kacholkia portfolio stock outlook; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "NIIT is considered human resource provider to IT companies as it's an IT education company. Post-Covid, IT companies are expected to get huge jump in their cloud and digital business. In that case huge number of job creation is expected from IT sector in upcoming 6 months to one year. Hence, one can expect NIIT shares to perform better in medium to long-term time-horizon."

Recommending investors to buy this Ashish Kacholia stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "NIIT is looking good on technical chart and one can initiate momentum buy at current market price for the immediate short-term target of ₹325 to ₹340. However, one must maintain strict stop loss at ₹280 while taking buy position in the counter."

Advising investors to take long-term position in the counter, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "One should hold the counter for medium to long-term as the stock looks highly bullish in this time horizon. I would advise investors to buy and hold the counter for six month target of ₹350 to ₹375 per stock levels."

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in NIIT

As per the shareholding pattern of this IT education company for April to June 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia has trimmed his stake in the company by 0.26 per cent. In March 2021 quarter, he used to hold 35,82,835 (2.52 per cent) NIIT shares, which went down to 30 lakh shares of the company, which is around 2.26 per cent of the net company shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

