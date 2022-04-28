Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock gives 400% return in one year

In last one month, this multibagger stock has remained under the selloff heat. In this period, Yasho Industries share price has slipped from ₹1906 to ₹1793, logging around 6 per cent dip in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from around ₹1175 to ₹1793 apiece levels, logging around 50 per cent rise in 2022. In last 6 months, this four bagger stock has shot up from ₹1340 to ₹1793, ascending around 35 per cent. Similarly, in last one year, this Ashish Kacholia share has appreciated from near ₹365 to ₹1793 levels, logging around 400 per cent rise in this time.

