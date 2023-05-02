Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Gravita India records 54% Q4 net profit growth, Board declares dividend2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 04:23 PM IST
During today's closing session, Gravita India, a small cap company, had a market cap of ₹3,551.66 Cr. One of India's leading lead producers, Gravita India Ltd. was founded in 1992. As a result of the company's announcement of strong Q4 results and a dividend for the eligible shareholders, the stock closed the day higher by 1.33%.
