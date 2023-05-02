Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Gravita India records 54% Q4 net profit growth, Board declares dividend

The company has reported a consolidated total income of Rs.772.06 crores during the period ended March 31, 2023 up by 16.00% YoY as compared to Rs.665.55 crores during the period ended March 31, 2022. During Q4FY23, the company reported a net profit of ₹63.81 Cr up by 54.35% YoY from ₹41.34 Cr during Q4FY22 and its EPS reached ₹9.43 during the quarter under review, up by 54.34% YoY from ₹6.11 during the year-ago quarter. During Q4FY23, the company’s EBITDA reached Rs. 85 Crore, YoY growth of 17% and EBITDA margin stood at 11.35% growth of 39 bps. During FY23, the company generated Rs. 200 Crore operating cashflow and Capex during the year stood at Rs. 110 Crore. 37% revenue and 51% PAT from overseas business and ROCE stood at 29% reported by the company during FY23.

