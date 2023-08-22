Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock hits life-time high on third day in a row. Rallies 110% in YTD1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 03:17 PM IST
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger stock has been hitting new high since Friday deals
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: TARC share price has been in uptrend after ushering in the new financial year 2023-24. The small-cap multibagger stock with a market cap of around ₹2,672 crore has risen from around ₹34 apiece levels to ₹a new peak of ₹92.90 per share levels on NSE, delivering to the tune of 175 per cent in the financial year 2023-24. This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in the year 2023. In YTD, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹43 to ₹92.90 apiece levels. delivering to the tune of 110 per cent in this time.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started