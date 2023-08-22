Ashish Kacholia portfolio: TARC share price has been in uptrend after ushering in the new financial year 2023-24. The small-cap multibagger stock with a market cap of around ₹2,672 crore has risen from around ₹34 apiece levels to ₹a new peak of ₹92.90 per share levels on NSE, delivering to the tune of 175 per cent in the financial year 2023-24. This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in the year 2023. In YTD, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹43 to ₹92.90 apiece levels. delivering to the tune of 110 per cent in this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TARC share price today opened with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹92.90 apiece on NSE, which turned out to be a new life-time high of this Ashish Kacholia-owned stock.

By hitting a new life-time high, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock scaled to a new peak on third day in a row. As per the information available on BSE, TARC shares hit a new peak of ₹85 per share levels on BSE on Friday last week. On Monday, it surged to a new record high of ₹87.95 apiece and during Tuesday deals, it hit a new peak of ₹92.90 apiece.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding According to shareholding pattern of TARC Ltd for April to June 2023 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 65,44,917 TARC shares, which is 2.22 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In March 2023 quarter, Ashish Kacholia was holding same 2.22 per cent stake in the company, which means 'Big Whale' of Indian stock market has remained steady in this stock during Q1FY24.

This multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. This multibagger stock has a market cap of ₹2,672 crore. Its current trade volume on NSE is 29,21,643 and around half hour of trade is still left on Tuesday. Its 52-week high is ₹92.90 while its 52-week low is ₹33.55 apiece.